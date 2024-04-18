Sandeep Marwah Released Book Of Saroj Dubey Titled RX For Resilience

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The literary world witnessed a momentous occasion as esteemed author Dr. Saroj Dubey unveiled his latest masterpiece, 'RX for Resilience,' amidst an aura of creativity and celebration at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi. The book launch event, akin to the birth of a new creation, was graced by a distinguished audience and marked by profound reflections on resilience and perseverance.



'RX for Resilience' is not just a book but a testament to the indomitable human spirit, offering invaluable insights and strategies to navigate through life's challenges. Dr. Saroj Dubey, with his profound wisdom and literary prowess, has crafted a work that resonates deeply with readers, inspiring them to overcome obstacles and emerge stronger" said Dr Sandeep Marwah President of Marwah Studios.



Addressing the gathering, Sandeep Marwah, a prominent figure in the media and entertainment industry, shared his own journey of resilience, emphasizing the importance of perseverance in the face of adversity. His words echoed the central theme of the book, reaffirming its significance in today's world.



The event was graced by the presence of esteemed personalities including Joyshree Arora, Sumit Tondon, and Shovna Narayan, who added to the aura of the occasion with their esteemed presence. The program, meticulously organized by Seema of Jashan Events and Neena Gulati, was a seamless blend of creativity and elegance, befitting the essence of the book.



Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Saroj Dubey extended heartfelt thanks to Sandeep Marwah and all the dignitaries present for their unwavering support and encouragement. He acknowledged the collective effort that went into bringing the book to fruition and expressed hope that 'RX for Resilience' would serve as a guiding light for readers around the globe.



'RX for Resilience' is now available for readers seeking inspiration and guidance on their journey towards resilience and empowerment.





