Celebrating 20 Years: Akums Unveils BHAROSA Campaign

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 17th April, 2024, New Delhi: Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited, one of India's leading contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs), launches its 20th Anniversary Campaign, "BHAROSA - Two Decades of Trust, Going Strong." The Campaign marks an important milestone in its journey within the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry. Through the Bharosa Campaign, Akums seeks to raise awareness about its steadfast commitment to sustainability and innovation, both of which align with the company's long-term vision and core values.



In 2023, the Indian pharmaceutical market soared to a value of US$ 22.7 billion. Projections indicate a robust trajectory, with expectations for the market to expand to US$ 35.09 billion by 2028, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the period of 2023-2028. Akums' success in the pharmaceutical industry is evident through its market leadership and commitment to innovation. With a market share of 9.3% of the total addressable Indian domestic CDMO market by value and 8.8% in the IPM market by volume in FY23, Akums has consistently demonstrated its leadership in the domestic CDMO market. Notably, its market share in the Indian domestic CDMO market surged to 29.4% by value in FY23, up from 26.7% in FY21.



Mr. Sanjeev Jain, Managing Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., expressed his sentiments on the occasion, stating, "April 19, 2004 marks a significant milestone for Akums as we celebrate two decades of longstanding and trusted relationships. Our dedication lies in continuously inspiring and fortifying this trust while cultivating collaborative relationships with all our stakeholders. We work diligently to adapt to customer demands. Our commitment extends beyond products. We strive to develop innovative formulations, while undertaking initiatives to contribute to the communities in which we have our operations.". "



Mr. Sandeep Jain, Managing Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., echoed this sentiment, emphasising the company's vision for the future, "Since its inception in 2004, Akums has established its commitment to innovation and excellence, manufacturing over 4,000 commercialised formulations across more than 60 dosage forms, across a range of therapeutic areas. With a focus on research and development, we developed over 200 formulations, addressing the evolving needs of our clientele. Akums is positioned to contribute to global healthcare solutions. Our 11 operating manufacturing units and four dedicated R&D facilities underscore our commitment to capacity and innovation. Supported by 24 in-house technologies and a team of 332 R&D scientists, we maintain an established track record of excellence in research and development. Looking ahead, our long-term vision for 2030 is to emerge as a global leader in pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing, while steadfastly upholding our values of trust, excellence, and innovation."



As the 'Dream Employer of the Year' in 2023 (as awarded by Times Ascent), Akums prioritises workforce development to ensure product safety and consistency. With a global presence spanning 53 countries, the company is backed by major certifications such as WHO-GMP, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 14001:2015, along with various international accreditations. Acknowledged for its commitment to excellence, Akums has received many awards and accolades, including the India Pharma Award for Excellence in Contract Research & Manufacturing for 2021 by Informa Markets.



As Akums charts its course for continued growth and innovation, the Bharosa Campaign highlights its position as a trusted and long-term resource to the pharmaceutical industry.

Company :-Teamwork Communication Group

User :- Pragati Jain

Email :...