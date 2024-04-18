Ukraine To Take Part In NATO's Largest Cyber Defense Exercise

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian representatives will take part in NATO's largest CCDCOE Locked Shields cyber defense exercise, which will take place in Estonia.

Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Representatives of Ukraine will take part in Locked Shields 2024 - the world's largest realistic cyber defense exercise that emphasizes the commitment of the global community to combat cyber threats. Organized by NATO's Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (NATO CCDCOE), this annual exercise goes beyond traditional cyber exercises, bringing together experts from various fields to counter cyber threats," the statement said.

This year, around 4,000 experts from over 40 countries will join forces in a simulated environment during Locked Shields to protect the infrastructure of a fictional nation and its country.

"They will face a range of challenges that replicate the complexity of real-world cyber defense, including critical thinking, strategic decision-making, legal aspects, crisis communication and strategic planning. All this is aimed at strengthening their capabilities in cyber defense," the NSDC said.

The strength of the exercise is the integrated approach that combines technical skills with strategic, legal and communication knowledge to develop a versatile defense strategy.

The participants are encouraged to use their collective skills, contributing to the creation of an environment where collaboration is the key to overcoming the complex challenges of cyber security.

The NSDC noted that the expansion of the participation of various countries and partners demonstrates the global reach and importance of Locked Shields 2024, which is evidence of the important role of the exercise in strengthening international cooperation in the field of cyber defense. Locked Shields as a platform allows countries to share best practices, implement innovative strategies and jointly improve their cyber incident response capabilities.