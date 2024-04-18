Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Movie Inches Closer To ₹50 Crore-Mark

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 7: Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' minted ₹48.20 crore on the 7th day of its release, according to Sacnilk its early estimates, the movie earned around 2.50 Cr India net on its seventh day for all languages. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manushi Chhillar its release day, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) amassed ₹15.65 crore domestically, but experienced a sharp 51.44% decline the following day, earning ₹7.6 crore Saturday showed a slight uptick with ₹8.5 crore, Sunday saw a marginal increase to ₹9.05 crore. However, the film faced a significant setback on Monday, earning just ₹2.5 crore, marking a 72.38% drop Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan audience review: 'Action-packed,' netizens react to Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer movieTuesday's numbers hit a new low since release, with only ₹2.25 crore. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, known for blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, the film's lacklustre box office performance suggests it may be headed for disaster. Akshay Kumar, the lead actor, has been experiencing a dearth of box-office successes lately film, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Zafar, received a multi-lingual release, including versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada Read: 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff movie numbers nosedive by 72.38%Produced under the banner of Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya Furniturewala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Roy alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the movie was shot at diverse locations both in India and abroad. Filming took place in Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan.

In the film, Akshay and Tiger perform death-defying stunts as they play two elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon from a notorious enemy.

