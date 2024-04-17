(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Eesee Implements Blockpass for Compliance in Digital Assets Marketplace



Blockpass, the compliance solution provider, and eesee, the next-gen digital asset trading platform, are proud to announce their new partnership which will see eesee using Blockpass' enterprise-grade for KYC, AML and other regulatory compliance measures.

The platform eesee is a gamified digital asset marketplace designed to accelerate sales, improve liquidity, reduce costs and nurture a vibrant community which will empower users with opportunities that they previously could not access. The platform allows buyers and sellers to benefit from being a part of a collective network and benefit from increased demand, better prices, improved savings and diverse trading, alongside a rewards system. The company is focused on safety and security, using blockchain technology to ensure sales are properly managed and executed, and holds the escrow account as an added layer of surety.

Blockpass, known as“Web3's OG Identity Verifier,” has pioneered reusable identities and crypto-native KYC/AML solutions. Its turnkey suite of compliance tools is designed to lower onboarding costs, automate remediation, prove humanity and protect against malicious actors, fraudulent activities, bots, and AI. Businesses can set up services quickly, test them for free, and start verifying users. With around one million verified identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date over a thousand businesses have taken advantage of this opportunity to benefit from Blockpass' compliant network.

“The safety and security of our customers and marketplace as a whole ranks among our top priorities, so ensuring regulatory compliance to the highest standards with Blockpass was an essential step for us.” said Vova Sadkov, eesee CEO.“eesee is dedicated to accelerating sales and lowering the cost barrier to enter the Web3 market, making it accessible for everyone, and we made sure to partner with a company that fit these qualities.”

"We're always keen to work with a company that values safety and security so highly as it improves the way people interact with digital assets." said Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO. "The gamification of the system makes it more accessible to a wider audience and we're delighted to ensure that the users are protected by regulatory standards as they explore this world."

With this new partnership, Blockpass and eesee will open up digital asset trading opportunities in a manner that all can enjoy, protected from the actions of fraudsters and other criminals who may otherwise seek to exploit the ecosystem. In providing this opportunity, the companies hope many more will be able to find new ways to interact and engage with the opportunities that digital assets and NFTs can bring.



About Blockpass

Ditch tedious onboarding and say hello to seamless compliance with Blockpass, the ultimate turnkey solution for KYC, KYB, and AML. Experience the market's most efficient and cost-effective compliance suite, built by seasoned compliance veterans and crypto-natives. Automate compliance processes, eradicate fraud, and onboard globally with confidence. Verify businesses worldwide, launch bank-grade verification for your organization, and instantly activate compliant KYC/AML for DeFi, exchanges, token launchpads, NFT mintings and beyond. Through Blockpass' decentralized network of a million pre-verified crypto-enthusiasts and a thousand pre-verified businesses, you can expand your reach effortlessly. Leverage Advanced KYC BotTM for intelligent remediation, On-Chain KYC® for data-free anonymity, and Unhosted Wallet KYCTM to meet Crypto Travel Rule regulations. Join Animoca Brands, Cardano, Polygon, Chainlink, Delta Exchange, National Geographic, TinyTap, Seedify, ChainGPT, Iskra and many more in partnering with Blockpass for compliance you can trust, growth you can accelerate and an experience you can enjoy. Join the cutting edge of secure, streamlined onboardings.

About EESEE

eesee is a gamified marketplace and a liquidity solution that accelerates sales, provides additional trading volume and lowers cost barriers to enter the market. Tailored for digital assets, tokens and RWAs.

