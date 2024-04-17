Pistachio Flavoured Cereal Oat Milk Coffee $16 (Hot), $18 (Iced)

Pistachio Flavoured Cereal Oat Milk (Available Iced Only) $18



The limited-edition Pistachio Flavoured Cereal Oat Milk Coffee from 7CAFÉ features a delightful base of OATLY oat milk, enriched with a medley of grains such as brown rice and sweet corn. This combination not only boosts the drink with essential plant-based nutrients and dietary fibre but also enhances the coffee's consistency, making it smoother and richer. A splash of pistachio syrup adds a nutty fragrance and a subtle sweetness from the oat milk, rounding out a flavour profile that's deeply satisfying and distinctly nutty. For those who relish a nutty flavour, this concoction is an absolute must-try!



The Pistachio Flavoured Cereal Oat Milk (available iced only) also starts with a base of OATLY oat milk, to which a variety of grains are added, enriching the drink with an abundance of plant-based nutrients and dietary fibre. This blend achieves a smoothly creamy texture that's both refreshing and satisfying. Infused with pistachio syrup, the oat milk transforms into a richly flavoured pistachio delight that's perfect for those who may not be coffee aficionados but still crave a tasty treat. It's an ideal choice for a cool, refreshing sip at 7CAFÉ this spring and summer-don't miss out on this limited-time offering!

