Cannabisnewsbreaks Bizcann Expo Colombia To Showcase Insights On Emerging Trends In Canna-Business Landscape

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) TheBizCann Expo , produced and hosted by ZJ Events, today announced the next rendition of its premier cannabis confab. Set to take place at the sleek Plaza Mayor in Medellin, Colombia, from May 18-19, the expo follows a series of blowout events in both North and South America. BizCann Expo is among the world's elite business and networking events, leading industry innovation, entrepreneurship and education across all aspects of the cannabis industry. BizCann Expo provides novices as well as established players in the canna-business arena the ideal platform to elevate ventures and services in this burgeoning sector. This year's event will feature highly engaging speaker presentations, keynotes, enlightening panel discussions, and myriad networking opportunities within a state-of-the-art exhibition space, offering unique insights and keen perspectives on emerging trends and fresh opportunities in the canna-business landscape.

To view the full press release, visit



About BizCann Expo

BizCann Expo, a production of ZJ Events, is a premier business and networking event for everyone and everything related to cannabis. The founders were once exhibitors who, after attending countless tradeshow events, saw an opportunity to build upon their experience and create an event that combined the best they had seen with their own creative ideas of what was missing in these business gatherings, thereby separating themselves from ordinary conventions. Since its beginning, the expo has focused on gathering the industry's best under the same roof.



