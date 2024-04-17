Custom Truck One Source Acquires The Business Of A&D Maintenance And Repair, Expanding New York Footprint And Service Capabilities

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) proudly announces its acquisition of the business of A&D Maintenance and Repair. Founded in 1986, A&D Maintenance is a family-owned, full-service repair facility located in Wyandanch, New York on Long Island.





This acquisition adds over 20,000 square feet of space and a highly experienced team that significantly expands Custom Truck's presence and service capacity on Long Island and in the greater New York City metro area. Our new Wyandanch branch is poised to offer the full breadth of Custom Truck's product offering, as well as repair services, to customers in the region.

“We are excited to join forces with the A&D Maintenance and Repair team and welcome them to Custom Truck One Source,” said Ryan McMonagle, CEO of Custom Truck.“A&D Maintenance is a family-owned and operated business and we saw an immediate cultural fit. The Fliegels have built a fantastic business over the past 30 years and we look forward to building on their legacy. A&D Maintenance has provided Custom Truck with high quality repair service in the past and we look forward to bringing their wealth of knowledge and experience to our team. I'm confident their services and customer relationships will complement our existing offerings and allow us to better serve all customers in the region.”

