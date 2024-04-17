Dormie Network Foundation Continues Its In-Kind Commitment To Nonprofit Partners Raising $10.4M

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) New website release announced.

LINCOLN, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Dormie Network Foundation is proud to announce the continued growth of its donation program, generating more than $10.4 million in realized donations for over 2,500 nonprofits since its inception in 2020. The announcement comes with the launch of the Foundation's new website: dormienetworkfoundation .

The Foundation empowers nonprofits by raising the bar on their fundraising opportunities through in-kind donations of one-year Dormie Network memberships. HelpCureHD , Tee It Up 4 All , and other organizations within the Foundation's four giving pillars of youth golf, environmental initiatives, military / first responder programs, and healthcare / humanitarian efforts have benefited from the Foundation's contributions.

“The Dormie Network Foundation in-kind donations generate far more than the minimum bid,” said Don Liimatainen, Founder & President/CEO, Best Christmas Ever .“We are grateful for their partnership-it is a huge reason why we were able to provide Christmases for 200 families in need.”

The Foundation's total impact for nonprofits in 2023 totaled more than $4.9 million, 47% of its total realized donations, across in-kind contributions for auctions, partnerships with Team Red, White and Blue and Arbor Day Foundation, and grants awarded to GolfStatus clients.

“To raise more than $10.4 million in four years is a strong indicator of Dormie Network's commitment to our nonprofit partners and our membership's commitment to supporting the Foundation's efforts,” said Brian Schenk, Chief Philanthropy Officer.“I am excited to see what the future holds, and the social investments Dormie Network will make to strengthen our communities.”

The standout year also comes with a new Dormie Network Foundation website. Visit dormienetworkfoundation for impact stories, case studies, and nonprofit resources.

The Dormie Network Foundation will continue its cash distribution program into 2024. To be considered, apply at dormienetworkfoundation .

About Dormie Network

Dormie Network is a national network of private destination golf clubs that includes ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia; Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas; Dormie Club in West End, North Carolina; Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana; and GrayBull Club in Maxwell, Nebraska, with a planned opening of 2024. Each offers a premier golf experience in a relaxing and accommodating environment ideal for business or leisure. Learn more at dormienetwork .

