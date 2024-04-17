               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israel Says 7,200 Injured People Admitted To Rehabilitation Units Since Gaza War


4/17/2024 7:25:45 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Apr. 17 (Petra) -- Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, 7,200 injured people have been admitted to rehabilitation units, according to Israeli Channel 13, which also revealed that a third of them have experienced psychological responses.
On the other hand, the Israeli Walla website said that Israel is registering 60 new disabled people per day due to the war it is waging on the Gaza Strip.

MENAFN17042024000117011021ID1108108327

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search