Israel Says 7,200 Injured People Admitted To Rehabilitation Units Since Gaza War

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 17 (Petra) -- Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, 7,200 injured people have been admitted to rehabilitation units, according to Israeli Channel 13, which also revealed that a third of them have experienced psychological responses.On the other hand, the Israeli Walla website said that Israel is registering 60 new disabled people per day due to the war it is waging on the Gaza Strip.