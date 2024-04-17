Ukraine's PM Meets With House Democratic Leader

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has held a meeting with the leader of the Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, and emphasized the importance of bipartisan support for Ukraine.

Shmyhal said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Bipartisan support for Ukraine from the Congress has a crucial role. I mentioned this during a meeting with the leader of the Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries," he said.

Shmyhal thanked Jeffries for his personal contribution to strengthening Ukraine.

He noted that Ukraine is sincerely grateful to the United States for $22.9 billion in direct financial support and more than $45 billion in military aid.

"Weapons, air defenses, budget support, and the confiscation of Russian assets are the main topics of our dialogue. We expect that powerful U.S. assistance will continue in the future," Shmyhal said.

The Ukrainian prime minister is on a visit to the United States.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram