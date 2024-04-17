Zelensky To World Bank: Ukraine Needs Efficient Financial Shield

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine needs an efficient financial shield in its fight against Russian aggression.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during the Ministerial Roundtable Discussion for Support to Ukraine at the World Bank, Ukrinform reports, citing the president's website .

"Defending life, it is important to see perspective. Not only how you will hold on tomorrow, but also how you will withstand in the war. For this, we need sufficient financial support. Putin has weaponized money. And we need an efficient financial shield," he said.

Zelensky noted that Frozen Russian assets must work against Russian terror. For this, it is necessary to finally find the format of the decision and channel Russian assets for the protection of life in Ukraine. The Kremlin as the sole culprit of this war must pay a really painful price for it.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine should already be planning the year 2025.

"Russia has destroyed a significant part of our energy grids, our economy. Reconstruction is needed. We need a new economic capacity. We have already demonstrated that we are able to make even complex reforms and transformations in times of war. And for it we need your further support – both direct one for reconstruction and restoration of our energy system as well as instruments for business such as export financing for supplies of your equipment and technologies and insurance of your business investments by your export credit agencies," Zelensky said.

