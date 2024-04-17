Ukrainian, Polish Foreign Ministers To Hold Consultations On Security Issues

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian and Polish diplomats will hold consultations on security issues in Ukraine in the near future.

This was agreed upon during a phone call between First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha and Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Robert Kupiecki, Ukrinform reports citing the Foreign Ministry's press service .

Sikorski calls on US to unblock aid package for Ukraine after Iran attacked Israel

“The Polish Side was updated on the defence needs of the Ukrainian Army and the consequences of Russia's missile terror. The counterparts have also discussed security situation and the challenges that the region is currently facing. The Parties have agreed to keep contacts, including holding consultations on security issues in Ukraine shortly,” the statement said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski called on the United States to unblock an aid package for Ukraine in the wake of Iran's attack on Israel.

Photo: gov