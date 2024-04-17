Venezuelan Navy Launches New Iranian Missile Workshop

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Venezuelan Navy has taken a significant step forward in enhancing its maritime capabilities with the inauguration of a new facility dedicated to Iranian-made CM-90 surface missiles.









The event led by Defense Minister General Padrino López and Navy Commander Admiral Villamizar Sánchez signifies a pivotal development in Venezuela's naval strategy.









Located at the "Lieutenant Tomás Vega" Naval Station in Turiamo, Aragua State, this new base commenced operations in August 2022.









It is equipped with comprehensive facilities including administrative offices, maintenance buildings, and living quarters for officers and crew.









The base is designed to support the Peykaap III-class fast-attack missile boats, enhancing Venezuela's quick-strike naval capabilities.





















Further strengthening this military enhancement, the CM-90 surface missile maintenance workshop has been established at the "Rear Admiral Agustín Armario" Naval Base in Puerto Cabello, Carabobo State.























This facility is well-appointed with repair workshops, test benches, and storage areas, staffed by both military and civilian personnel from the Operational Readiness Directorate.

















These developments were initiated in 2022 by the Navy's Engineering Corps and Construction Directorate.









By investing in such advanced military infrastructure, Venezuela aims to solidify its naval presence and operational readiness.









This initiative underscores Venezuela's intent to enhance maritime capabilities, fostering military collaborations, notably with Iran , for defense and offense.

















This strategic move not only enhances the operational efficiency of the Venezuelan Navy but also demonstrates the country's commitment to securing its maritime borders through advanced technology and international cooperation.



The establishment of these new facilities signifies a crucial step in modernizing Venezuela's naval forces and fortifying its defense mechanisms against potential threats.









