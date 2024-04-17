Europe’S Magnesium Revival: Securing Strategic Autonomy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a bold move to reduce dependency on external sources and enhance economic sovereignty, the European Union has embarked on a strategic initiative to revive domestic magnesium production.



This plan involves a significant investment of up to €2 billion aimed at reactivating long-dormant production facilities, a project that has been spurred by recent geopolitical tensions and supply chain vulnerabilities.



Romania positions itself as a pivotal player, spearheading the resurgence through revitalizing old mines and developing new capacities.



One notable endeavor led by Verde Magnesium , backed by the investment firm Amerocap, focuses on rejuvenating a brownfield site in western Romania.



Production set to begin by 2025, aiming for 30,000 metric tons annually by 2030, pending permit approvals.







This output is expected to fulfill about 15% of the EU's magnesium needs.



Another ambitious project in central Romania aims to repurpose waste from a defunct state-owned chemical facility to extract magnesium.



This project, still in the planning stages, promises to produce around 22,000 metric tons of magnesium annually.



These initiatives are crucial components of the EU' broader strategy to diversify and secure raw material supply chains.



EU boosts domestic production to reduce imports and promote environmental sustainability, aligning with its objectives.



Greener production and lower environmental impact from imports are key in the EU's strategy for magnesium development.



EU Commission works to tackle regulations, backing projects for stable, sustainable magnesium supply, vital for EU industries.









In short, magnesium production push signals industrial autonomy boost, vital for sectors like automotive and aerospace.









