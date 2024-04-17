(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As the year ends, iron ore prices are poised to revisit the $100 per ton mark, driven by escalating pressures in China's faltering real estate market.



Predictions by Capital Economics suggest a further slip to $85 per ton by 2025, reflecting deeper market challenges.



The firm links the downturn to decreased steel production and strict emission controls in China, reducing iron ore demand by 1% in 2024 and 2% annually after.



At the same time, major mining corporations are planning to ramp up production, likely leading to an oversupply that could depress prices further.



Earlier this month, iron ore prices briefly dipped below $100 per ton due to weak demand in China.







They then rebounded to $111.10 per ton in Singapore trading, marking a 1.1% increase for the day.



Despite this minor recovery, prices still show a significant 20% decrease since the start of the year.



Rio Tinto Group reported a 5% drop in first-quarter shipments, citing uneven economic recovery and weaknesses in China's property sector.



This development underscores broader economic vulnerabilities that are beginning to surface across global markets.



The recent price fluctuations in iron ore are perhaps indicative of more profound shifts awaiting the horizon.

Forecasting a Decline in Iron Ore Prices Amid Global Shifts

Capital Economics warns of a potential halving of China's real estate sector by decade's end, a forecast that bodes poorly for iron ore producers planning to expand output.



Despite potential global demand rises, the firm doubts it can offset the surplus from China's dominance, which commands about 70% of global trade.



This narrative on iron ore's trajectory reflects broader economic currents, including shifts in global industrial demand and environmental policy impacts.



As these forces converge, the iron ore market stands at a pivotal juncture, with future prospects hinging on a complex interplay of global economic activities.

