This resurgence, driven by the reopening of long-dormant airports due to various factors including governmental decisions, economic crises, and the pandemic, signals a positive shift.



Reinaldo Pulido, Vice President of Conseturismo , highlighted this progress, particularly noting operational restarts in Táchira.



As of February 2024, domestic air traffic in Venezuela had increased by 33%, surpassing growth in other Latin American countries.



This included a sharp 44% rise in domestic flights for the month, mobilizing 188,273 passengers.







Internationally, the growth rate hit 60%, eclipsing the regional average of 16.7%, as reported by ALTA.



José Ricardo Botelho, CEO of ALTA, attributes this growth to strategic regulatory measures that significantly improved both domestic and international flight services.



IATA data corroborates this trend, showing a substantial increase in Venezuelan travel since 2022, consistent with improved international relations and gradual reintegration into the global economy.



Key domestic routes, such as Caracas to Barcelona experienced a 39% increase in flights, linking important economic and tourist centers.

Venezuela's Air Travel Awakens from Its Slumber

Internationally, significant traffic growth was seen with countries like Peru, Colombia, and Panama.



The reentry of major airlines like Avianca and Latam has further boosted the sector, suggesting a promising trajectory for continued expansion.



IATA also noted a specific surge in travel to Spain, which accounted for 28% of Venezuela's international flights in 2023.



Still, domestic flights dominate, representing 70.6% of all passenger traffic.



Projections from the IMF anticipate continued economic growth for Venezuela, forecasting increases of 4% in 2024 and 3% in 2025.



These figures point to a potentially bright future for Venezuela's air travel sector, pivotal to the nation's broader economic and infrastructural progress.



Sustainability will depend on ongoing economic management and strategic investment.

