(MENAFN- Mid-East) Following a successful collaboration at the major global sporting event held in Doha, Dell Technologies, Qatar-based Ooredoo, and INTALEQ have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore new market opportunities in the global sports and entertainment sector.

The memorandum was signed by Adrian McDonald, President, Dell Technologies EMEA and Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Bin Mohammad Al Thani, CEO, Ooredoo Qatar.

The agreement will allow Ooredoo and INTALEQ to pursue international collaborations and elevate the sporting experience for global audiences. It supports INTALEQ's goals to extend its technological footprint and share its demonstrated knowledge in streamlining processes, reducing data center footprint, and creating future-ready, secure, and easily expandable global operations. It will also enable Ooredoo and INTALEQ to showcase their commitment to advancing innovation in sports and entertainment technology beyond the recent sporting mega-event.

Adrian McDonald, President, Dell Technologies, EMEA, commented:“As witnessed by millions of fans during the 2022 global football tournament, INTALEQ was pivotal in bringing innovation and performance excellence across all the stadiums. It helped raise industry standards by delivering an engaging, real-time gaming experience. We are keen to support INTALEQ build on this success and look forward to helping it set new benchmarks in the international sports and entertainment sector.”

Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Bin Mohammad Al Thani, CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, said:“This partnership is a testament to Ooredoo's commitment to fostering innovation and enhancing the global sporting experience. We are excited to collaborate with Dell Technologies and INTALEQ to leverage our expertise and technology solutions in the sports and entertainment sector. Together, we aim to create unforgettable experiences for audiences worldwide, replicating the success we achieved during previous global international tournaments held in Qatar.”

Abdulaziz AL Mahmoud, Chairman, INTALEQ said:“We believe that an agile and efficient infrastructure will allow us to deliver a unique experience that fans around the globe have come to expect from us. Solutions from Dell Technologies enable us to maximize performance and deliver reliable, consistent, and uninterrupted services, especially during major sporting events. The MOU will further explore new solutions that can strengthen our offerings and support INTALEQ's aspiration to become a global technology player in sports and entertainment.”