PM Pierre Expresses ‘Sadness, Outraged’ And At ‘Wit’S End’ Over Crime In St Lucia

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) – The magnitude of the challenge facing Saint Lucia is not only that of legality, law and order, but fiscal and moral imperatives.

– PM Pierre offers Minister for National Security –“If anybody can tell me ... and stop what's happening now.”

By Caribbean News Global

TORONTO, Canada – On the computation of 30 known homicides within 3.5 months of 2024, Prime Minister and Minister for National Security Philip J. Pierre, on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, expressed 'sadness, outraged' and is at 'wit's end' over crime and lawlessness in Saint Lucia.“ If anybody can tell me they can be the minister of national security and stop what's happening now; I will give them the post ,” Pierre announced.

The perplexity and/or simplicity of law enforcement in Saint Lucia necessitates muddling in politics, dismantling the status quo and as published“ the magnitude of the challenge facing Saint Lucia is not only that of legality, law and order, but fiscal and moral imperatives .”

Willful blindness has led to Murphy's Law: What can go wrong, will go wrong; and like a deer in the headlights, they are paralysed and don't know what to do.

The ghost of IMPACS continues to haunt Saint Lucia. The Leahy Law continues to convey incredulity through the many utterances of the political brass of Saint Lucia.

Saint Lucia's opposition seeks clarification on IMPACS investigation,“ facilitated by corrupt politicians/government officials, business persons and police officers.”

As previously reported , Prime Minister and Minister for National Security Philip J. Pierre, announced that his administration is planning to implement a ministry of national security with a standalone ministry of national security, a permanent secretary with a set of resources.

What do we have NOW?

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre minister for finance, economic development and the youth economy and minister for justice and national security; Dr Virginia Albert-Poyotte minister for the public service, home affairs, labour and gender affairs, and Jeremiah Norbert, minister for crime prevention and persons with disability.

Following minister Poyotte's medical emergency and resumption of limited duties disclosed on Tuesday, April 15, 2024,“ ... I was responsible for the administration of the police so that will be taken off from my portfolio,” ahead of the sitting of parliament .

Despite the best intentions of Prime Minister and Minister for National Security, Pierre, to provide resources (more will be outlined April 23, budget policy statement) to the police, the results are limited to the magnitude of gun violence, reprisal killings, the willful operation of gangs on the island and a 'St Lucia Police Force: A colonial dinosaur of political repositories .'

Prime Minister and Minister for National Security Pierre's expression of 'saddened, outraged' and at 'wit's end' over crime and lawlessness in Saint Lucia, advised:

“If anybody can tell me they can be the minister of national security and stop what's happening now; I will give them the post,” Pierre stated.“Tell me what to do, write me what to do, give me proof of what you are going to do,” the national security continued.

“What goes out to the public, what goes out of the country doesn't sound good. I am outraged and I am at my wits' end as to what's happening,” he stated.“We are trying all possible crime suppression tools we can use.”

“I have also said that anyone, absolutely anyone who can tell me what must I do to halt the nature of gun violence in Saint Lucia, I will do it. The truth is, we have an issue that we have to get together to solve.”

Prime Minister and Minister for National Security, Pierre, has opened up to“ all, anyone who can tell the government what to do to help in the issue of crime,” adding,“ I will do it.”

Caribbean News Global (CNG ) global dimension, working across the region with business networks, government, political and community relations, on issues of national and international importance, contains multiple dimensions in publications that address the police, crime and lawlessness in Saint Lucia.

Corrective action/changes must influence the potential to inspire dynamism for a reversal of fortune. Policy presents a tradeoff between the laws of economic and political gravity to act effectively now and in the future.

Without redress, the consequence is functionally misguided with conspicuous conflicts of interest.

@GlobalCaribbean

The post PM Pierre expresses 'sadness, outraged' and at 'wit's end' over crime in St Lucia appeared first on Caribbean News Global .