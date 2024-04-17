(MENAFN- Baystreet) United Airlines Swings To A Loss In First Quarter

Tim Hortons To Sell Pizza As It Expands Menu

Tim Hortons, which is owned by Restaurant Brands International (QSR), plans to start selling pizza across Canada as it expands its menu.

Specifically, the coffee chain plans to sell flatbread pizzas as it focuses on dinner items and attracting customers to its restaurant locations in the evening.

Tim Hortons said it has chosen to compete in the pizza market as it is one of the most popular items bought by Canadians.

According to Restaurants Canada, pizza is the sixth-most ordered fast-food item in Canada, accounting for 5% of purchased items.

The foray into pizza represents the biggest menu expansion at Tim Hortons since the company launched bowls and wraps to attract consumers at lunch time.

Tim Hortons initially trialed the flatbread pizzas in Winnipeg, Calgary, and Toronto. It is now expanding pizza at its restaurants nationwide.

The stock of Restaurant Brands International, which also owns Burger King and Popeyes chicken, has declined 5% so far in 2024 and currently trades at $97.84 a share.









