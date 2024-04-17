Scientists Create Gold Foil With Thickness Of One Atom

(MENAFN- AzerNews) For the first time, Swedish scientists from the University ofLinkoping managed to create a two-dimensional form of gold - a filmwith a thickness of one atom. The new material was named golden byanalogy with graphene, which is a two-dimensional layer of carbon, Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaoutlets.

The study was published in the scientific journal NatureSynthesis (NatSynt). Gold is quite difficult to transform into atwo-dimensional form due to its properties. Previous attempts hadresulted in either a sheet several atoms thick or a monolayer thatcould not be separated from other materials.

After several years of experimentation, the researchers found asolution based on an etching solution called Murakami reagent. Itis a mixture of chemicals used in metalworking to etch carbon andstain steel. In Japan, it is used to create special patterns onknife blades.

With the help of a reagent, specialists managed to dissolvetitanium and carbon, with which gold was given a monoform. Thereaction took place in complete darkness, because when exposed tolight, potassium ferrocyanide appeared in the solution, whichdissolved the gold.

Ordinary gold serves as a good conductor of electricity. Intwo-dimensional form, the metal acquires the properties of asemiconductor, the conductivity of which can be adjusted. This willallow the use of golden for water purification and in the chemicalindustry, the researchers noted.