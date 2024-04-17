Italy Debt High, Credible Adjustment Needed Says IMF

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy's public debt is high and a credible adjustment is needed,the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaoutlets.

"Italy is an advanced economy with an elevated debt, it is acountry where by tradition there is concern for the bond market andthe spread," the IMF said.

"Our recommendation is that a credible budget adjustment wouldbe important to put the debt on a sustainable downward trajectory,"said Victor Gaspar, director of the IMF's Fiscal Monitor.