EU Ambassador On Attack On Chernihiv: Russia Must Pay For These War Crimes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After the Russian missile strike on Chernihiv, which caused numerous casualties and destruction, the European Union's Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, said that Russia must pay for these war crimes.
Mathernova wrote about this on the social network X, Ukrinform reported.
“Another heinous attack by Russia, this time on the city center of Chernihiv. 14 innocent people have died already, civilian infrastructure has been hit. People are still trapped under the rubble. Russia needs to pay for these war crimes,” Ambassador wrote. Read also:
As reported, Russian troops attacked Chernihiv with three Iskander cruise missiles on the morning of April 17. The death toll rose to 15, and the number of injured to 61. There is information about six missing citizens.
