Ukraine's General Government Gross Debt May Reach 94% Of GDP In 2024 IMF

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects that Ukraine's general government gross debt may rise to 94% of GDP in 2024, which is lower than the previous forecast.

The relevant data were included in the IMF's Fiscal Monitor report, which was presented by IMF Fiscal Affairs Department Director Vítor Gaspar in Washington on Wednesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the Table for Emerging Market and Middle-Income Economies, Ukraine's general government gross debt is likely to reach 94% of GDP in 2024. This projection is slightly lower compared to the October issue of the IMF's Fiscal Monitor report, where Ukraine's general government gross debt was expected to increase to 98.6% of GDP in 2024.

At the same time, this indicator is unlikely to exceed 100% in the coming years.

Prior to the Russian full-scale invasion, Ukraine's general government gross debt was 48.9% of GDP.

A reminder that, according to the updated World Economic Outlook, presented during the Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group in Washington, Ukraine's economy is likely to show a rise of 3.2% in 2024 and 6.5% in 2025.