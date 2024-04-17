Russian Missile Attack Damages 24 Buildings In Chernihiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On April 17, a Russian missile attack damaged 24 buildings in the city of Chernihiv.

Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"As of now, 24 houses and 252 apartments have been damaged," Bryzhynskyi said.

EU Ambassador on attack on: Russia must pay for these war crimes

According to him, electricity will be restored by 19:00, and then gas supply will be resumed.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of April 17, Russian invaders struck Chernihiv with three Iskander missiles. As of now, 17 people have been killed and 60 injured, including three children.

April 18 was declared a day of mourning in the city.

Photo: SES