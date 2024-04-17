Biden Calls On Congress To Urgently Pass Military Aid For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden has urged lawmakers to approve additional military aid for Ukraine and Israel as soon as possible.

He wrote about this in a column for The Wall Street Journal , Ukrinform reports.

“Now is not the time to abandon our friends. The House must pass urgent national-security legislation for Ukraine and Israel, as well as desperately needed humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza,” Biden emphasized.

He stressed that if Congress passes military aid for Ukraine and Israel, the U.S. will not write“blank checks”.“We'd send military equipment from our own stockpiles, then use the money authorized by Congress to replenish those stockpiles-by buying from American suppliers. That includes Patriot missiles made in Arizona, Javelin missiles made in Alabama, and artillery shells made in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Texas. We'd be investing in America's industrial base, buying American products made by American workers, supporting jobs in nearly 40 states, and strengthening our own national security. We'd help our friends while helping ourselves,” he stated.

Biden stressed that Putin has tried relentlessly to break the will of the Ukrainian people but he has failed.“Now he's trying to break the will of the West. We cannot let him succeed. There are moments in history that call for leadership and courage. This is one of them,” the U.S. president stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Monday, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson introduced separate U.S. aid plans for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images