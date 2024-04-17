Air Defense And Missiles For Ukraine: Zelensky Speaks With Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the progress of initiatives to strengthen air defense and provide artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

The head of state said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“I spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who confirmed that, at Ukraine's request, the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of defense ministers will meet on April 19,” the president informed.

Zelensky thanked the Secretary General and NATO partners for their prompt response because“Ukraine requires immediate steps to strengthen its air defense.”

He also informed the Secretary General of the morning missile strike by Russian occupiers on a hotel in Chernihiv, as well as the impact of Russian terror on Ukraine's energy system.

“We also discussed the progress of initiatives to provide artillery ammunition to Ukraine,” the president added.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of April 17, Russian invaders struck Chernihiv with three Iskander missiles. As of now, 17 people have been killed and 60 injured, including three children.

April 18 was declared a day of mourning in the city.

