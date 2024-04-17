Shmyhal At Forum In US: Ukraine Should Become Next Destination For American Investments

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has stated that American business leaders are interested in Ukraine, and it is in Ukraine's interest to become the next destination for US investments.

He said this in a post on Telegram , commenting on the US-Ukraine Partnership Forum 2024 in Washington, Ukrinform reports.

According to the head of the Ukrainian government, the goal of the event was to unite efforts to rebuild Ukraine and attract American investment in the country's economy.

"The forum was attended by American business leaders, and we see great interest in our country. It is important for us that Ukraine becomes the next destination for their investments," said Shmyhal.

He informed the participants about the promising sectors of the Ukrainian economy and the government's steps to transform the country. He noted that Ukraine is reaching pre-war export volumes, in particular due to the Black Sea trade corridor, and continues to develop the Danube port cluster.

"Public-private partnerships are getting a new impetus. Deregulation and the abolition of permits are gaining momentum. New industrial parks are emerging. Large investors can receive unique tax and regulatory benefits," the Prime Minister said.

Shmyhal also reminded that a four-year program with the IMF is in place, and a four-year program with the EU, the Ukraine Facility, has been launched.

"Now we are waiting and working to get support from the United States," the Prime Minister added.

Shmyhal said that strong military assistance from the United States is equally important for the investment climate.

"In fact, the defense industry is one of the key areas where Ukraine and the United States can build a unique partnership that will benefit the entire democratic world," the head of the Ukrainian government emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 16, 2024, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal arrived in the United States.