U.S. House Of Representatives To Vote On Ukraine Aid On Saturday - Johnson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson has said that a vote on aid bills, including one that provides assistance for Ukraine, will take place this Saturday, April 20.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by AFP.

“We expect the vote on final passage on these bills to be on Saturday evening," Johnson announced.

In a statement to his fellow party members, the speaker said that the texts of the relevant bills would be published today.

“After significant Member feedback and discussion, the House Rules Committee will be posting soon today the text of three bills that will fund America's national security interests and allies in Israel, the Indo-Pacific, and Ukraine, including a loan structure for aid, and enhanced strategy and accountability. These will be brought to the floor under a structured rule that will allow for an amendment process, alongside a fourth bill that includes the REPO Act, TikTok bill, sanctions and other measures to confront Russia, China, and Iran,” Johnson stated.

calls on Congress to urgently pass military aid for Ukrain

As Ukrinform reported, House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Monday that the U.S. House of Representatives would consider a foreign aid package this week, dividing it into four separate bills supporting Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and other U.S. national security needs.

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images