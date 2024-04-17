Ukrainian Defense Forces Repel 48 Attacks In Five Sectors In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 48 enemy attacks in five sectors of the front in the past 24 hours, most of them in the Bakhmut sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

In total, according to the General Staff, 71 combat engagements took place along the front lines in the past 24 hours.

The Ukrainian Air Force struck eight areas where Russian troops were concentrated.

The Russian army launched four missile attacks, 43 air strikes, and 43 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

As a result of enemy attacks, there are killed and wounded civilians, apartment blocks, private buildings and other infrastructure were damaged or destroyed.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors has not changed significantly. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas, continues to conduct sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling populated areas from its territory and increasing the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces four times near Novoserhiivka in the Kharkiv region. The Russians also launched artillery and mortar strikes on 20 localities, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Nevske in the Luhansk region and Terny in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 enemy attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Novyi and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region. The Russian army, with the support of aircraft, tried to improve its tactical position there.

In the Avdiivka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of Semenivka, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region. Russian troops, with the support of aircraft, tried to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continued to hold back Russian troops in the areas of Vodiane, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. With the support of aircraft, the enemy tried to break through the defense there 15 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russian army, with the support of aircraft, attacked the Ukrainian positions three times near Staromaiorske in Donetsk region.

In the Kherson sector, the invaders persist in their efforts to dislodge the Ukrainian Defense Forces from their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River. During the day, with the support of aircraft, the Russian army attacked the Ukrainian positions twice near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region, but both times were unsuccessful.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of April 17, Russian invaders struck Chernihiv with three Iskander missiles, killing 17 people and injuring 60 more, including three children.