House Republicans Unveil Aid Bills For Israel, Ukraine And Taiwan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) House Republican leadership on Wednesday unveiled the legislative text for three bills that are part of a complicated plan by Speaker Mike Johnson to get aid to U.S. allies while addressing concerns from conservatives.

That's according to CBS News , Ukrinform reports.

The three bills would provide $26.4 billion to support Israel, $60.8 billion to bolster Ukraine and $8.1 billion to counter China in the Indo-Pacific, including billions for Taiwan.

The fourth bill, which is set to be released later in the day, is geared toward addressing other GOP foreign policy priorities. That measure would allow the sale of frozen assets of Russian oligarchs, potentially force the sale of TikTok and authorize stricter sanctions on Russia, China and Iran.

Biden calls on Congress to urgently pass military aid for Ukraine

Johnson said he would give lawmakers 72 hours to review the legislation, teeing up a vote as soon as Saturday.

Johnson said on Wednesday that the vote on aid bills, including one that provides assistance for Ukraine, would take place this Saturday, April 20.