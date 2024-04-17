Shmyhal, Raimondo Discuss Strengthening Of Tech Sanctions Against Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo have discussed the tightening of sanctions against Russia, particularly in the field of high technologies.

Shmyhal said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"We discussed the strengthening of sanctions against Russia, particularly in the field of high technologies, at a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo," he said.

Video: Official Telegram channel of the Prime Minister of Ukraine

Shmyhal stressed the need to weaken the ability of the aggressor country to manufacture new missiles and drones and that the quality application of sanctions was an extremely important area of countering Russian weapons.

At the same time, he called for the seizure of frozen Russian assets.

During the meeting, both politicians discussed economic cooperation between the two countries.

"Access to markets and trade are the most effective way to support the Ukrainian economy here and now, when investment projects are at the planning stage," Shmyhal said.

According to him, Raimondo's initiative to exempt Ukrainian steel from customs duties has become an important support for enterprises operating in cities under constant shelling.

"We are grateful for the constructive dialogue and readiness to strengthen our cooperation," Shmyhal said.

Photo credit: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine