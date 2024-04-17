               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Lufthansa Extends Ban On Flights To Tehran, Beirut Until Late April


4/17/2024 3:05:26 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, April 17 (KUNA) -- Lufthansa has decided to extend the suspension of its flights to Tehran and Beirut until late April.
The decision is due to security concerns in the Middle East region as a result of tensions between Iran and the Israeli occupation, the German airline said in a press release.
The suspension also includes the non-flight of the company's planes over the Iranian airspace, according to the statement.
Lufthansa on Tuesday resumed flights to Amman, Iraq's Irbil, and the Israeli occupation following a several-day-long suspension over regional tensions. (end)
