Lufthansa Extends Ban On Flights To Tehran, Beirut Until Late April

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, April 17 (KUNA) -- Lufthansa has decided to extend the suspension of its flights to Tehran and Beirut until late April.

The decision is due to security concerns in the Middle East region as a result of tensions between Iran and the Israeli occupation, the German airline said in a press release.

The suspension also includes the non-flight of the company's planes over the Iranian airspace, according to the statement.

Lufthansa on Tuesday resumed flights to Amman, Iraq's Irbil, and the Israeli occupation following a several-day-long suspension over regional tensions. (end)

anj









MENAFN17042024000071011013ID1108107549