Saudi FM, EU Policy Chief Discuss Gaza

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 17 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell tackled over the phone the current situation in the Gaza Strip. During the phone conversation, both sides also addressed the recent escalation in the region and underlined the significance of joint coordination and de-escalation efforts, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a press release. (end) ash

