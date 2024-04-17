               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi FM, EU Policy Chief Discuss Gaza


4/17/2024 3:05:26 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 17 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell tackled over the phone the current situation in the Gaza Strip.
During the phone conversation, both sides also addressed the recent escalation in the region and underlined the significance of joint coordination and de-escalation efforts, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a press release. (end)
ash



MENAFN17042024000071011013ID1108107548

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search