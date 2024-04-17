German FM Calls For De-Escalation In The Middle East

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 17 (Petra) -- German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, said on Wednesday that during her talks in Israel with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others, she made it clear that the Middle East should not be allowed to slip into a completely unpredictable situation.According to Deutsche Welle, Baerbock emphasized from Tel Aviv, at the end of her seventh visit since the start of the Gaza war, that "the spiral of escalation will serve no one.""Everyone must now act thoughtfully, responsibly, and with restraint," Baerbock added.