Arab Parliament: Palestinian Cause Is Being Subjected To Systematic, Deliberate Liquidation Attempts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Apr. 17 (Petra) -- The Palestinian cause is being subjected to systematic and deliberate liquidation attempts, said Adel Al-Asomi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament and Chairman of the Parliament's Palestine Committee, on Wednesday.During a committee meeting at the Arab Parliament's General Secretariat in Cairo, Al-Asomi emphasized the Arab Parliament's continued efforts and international, regional, and parliamentary endeavors to support the Palestinian cause until the Palestinian people achieve their legitimate rights to return, freedom, and the establishment of their state, in accordance with the two-state solution.The Arab Parliament's Palestine Committee called on the international community to adopt a unified position in contrast to the shameful state of silence towards what the Palestinian territories are witnessing.The committee underlined its rejection of any attempts to displace or forcibly displace the Palestinian people, which are illegal under international law.The committee discussed the occupation entity's violations of Palestinian natural resources and maritime areas through the exploration of Palestinian natural resources in light of the ongoing war.