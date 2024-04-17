GAM Says Pardon Does Not Include Building Tax Fines

Amman, April 17 (Petra) -- The media spokesperson for the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), Nasser Rahmaneh, Wednesday said the General Pardon Law of 2024 does not include exemption from the building and land tax fine, and the same applies to education property tax fines.

