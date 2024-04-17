Mou Signed To Train University Students To Join ICT Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Apr. 17 (Petra) -Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and Zarqa University on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support the ministry's training and employment programs under Jordan Youth, Technology, and Jobs Project , in cooperation with DigiSkills Jordan.According to a ministry statement, the memo, which was signed by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Ahmed Hanandeh, and President of Zarqa University, Dr. Nidal Ramahi, aims to qualify university students to work in the Kingdom's communications and information technology (ICT) sector.This goal is achieved by supporting training and employment programs, whether for university students or alumni, and integrating the ministry-supported training and skills development programs within the curricula of related specializations at Zarqa University, the statement said.Under the memo, through DigiSkills Jordan, the ministry supports and provides ad hoc training programs to provide university students and graduates with the digital skills necessary to meet the labor market's needs and requirements in the ICT sector and help beneficiaries obtain internationally accredited professional certificates from world companies after passing the required tests.Hanandeh stressed the ministry's keenness to develop digital skills of university students and alumni, which align with requirements of the future labor market that has become a "basic prerequisite" and contribute to improve the Kingdom's education and training sector.Additionally, he noted importance of kicking off training on digital skills on "a large" scale to suit the labor market's requirements and needs, in cooperation with DigiSkills Jordan, which aims to develop and manage training areas in the ICT sector.