Powering Up Battery Metals - (ASX: AVL) (ASX: RVT) (ASX: HRE) (ASX: VR8)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in the Mining sector.

This week's new companies are focused on developing battery metal projects with a focus on Rare Earth Elements (REE), vanadium and lithium mining.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories:

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL ) is a Perth-based company developing the Australian Vanadium Project in Western Australia. AVL intends to create shareholder value by supplying high-grade vanadium to the global steel and energy storage markets.

Richmond Vanadium Technology Ltd . (ASX:RVT ) is an Australian minerals development company which is advancing the Richmond - Julia Creek Vanadium Project in Queensland through a Bankable Feasibility Study. RVT aims to unlock the potential of our world class vanadium deposit to support the global energy transition, and be recognised as a trusted global leader in the vanadium market and a long-term stable supplier of high-quality vanadium.

Heavy Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:HRE ) is an Australian rare earth exploration and development company. The company has a pipeline of grassroots rare earth exploration projects in Australia at Duke, near Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory, and Merino, near Geraldton in Western Australia.

Vanadium Resources Ltd (ASX:VR8 ) is striving to become a world-class producer of vanadium, unlocking our vanadium's potential from development into production and application; providing a reliable and secure supply of vanadium to meet global market demands Company is focused on developing our flagship projects, the Steelpoortdrift Project and the Tweefontein Project, which are strategically located 15 km apart within the legendary Bushveld Geological Complex in South Africa.

Zinnwald Lithium PLC (LSE:ZNWD ) is focused on becoming an important supplier of lithium hydroxide to Europe's fast-growing battery sector. The Company owns 100% of the Zinnwald Lithium Project in Germany, which has an approved mining licence, is located in the heart of Europe's chemical and automotive industries and has the potential to be one of Europe's more advanced battery grade lithium projects.

Delta Lithium Ltd (ASX:DLI ) is focussed on rapidly advancing the Mt Ida Lithium Project towards production, whilst conducting an aggressive exploration programme at the highly prospective Yinnetharra Lithium Project.

Edison Lithium Corp . (TSXV:EDDY ) is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium, alkali and other energy metal properties. The Company's acquisition strategy is based on acquiring affordable, cost-effective, and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. Edison is building a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry and intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

Evergreen Lithium Ltd (ASX:EG1 ) is an exploration company which owns 100% of three highly prospective lithium spodumene projects in Australia. The Bynoe, Kenny and Fortune Projects are located in areas of known lithium pegmatite occurrences within the Northern Territory and Western Australia. EverGreen's flagship Bynoe Lithium Project comprises a 231km2 land position contiguous to Core Lithium's (ASX:CXO) producing Finniss Project. EverGreen's objective is to achieve exploration success with the goal of identifying a world class discovery utilising the latest in exploration techniques while maintaining an ESG focus with a view to contributing to a clean and green future.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

