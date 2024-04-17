Canadian Securities Exchange Reports March 2024 Performance Figures

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for March 2024.

March 2024 Operating Statistics



Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.1 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $376 million;

CSE issuers completed 91 financings that raised an aggregate $103 million; and The CSE welcomed listings from three new companies, including one fundamental change of an existing issuer, bringing total listed securities to 806 as at March 31, 2024.

"March was the Canadian Securities Exchange's strongest month so far this year for trading and financing activity," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "This activity highlights new investor interest in the gold sector, driven by record price increases in the underlying commodity. In the meantime, we continue to be impressed by the resiliency of the small-cap investment community as they continue to deal with challenging conditions in the market."

What's On at the CSE

April has been a very busy month for conferences, with the CSE recently attending the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in South Florida, the 36th Annual ROTH Conference in California, the KEG Conference & Trade Show in Kamloops, BC, and the annual Security Traders Association of New York (STANY) conference at the New York Stock Exchange. The team was pleased to connect with issuers and investors and meet with a broad range of public market participants.

The CSE is attending and sponsoring the latest Planet MicroCap Showcase conference, taking place in Las Vegas on April 30-May 2. It attracts leading microcap investors and companies and provides a series of company presentations, panels and one-on-one meetings. Anna Serin, the CSE's Director of Listings Development for Western Canada/United States and Vancouver Branch Lead, will be speaking on a panel on April 30 titled "Optimizing Your Public Company Requirements in 2024" and will discuss alternatives for reducing costs, raising capital, managing liquidity and more.

New Listings in March 2024

Galloper Gold Corp. (BOOM)

Rua Gold Inc. (RUA) - Fundamental Change

Golden Rapture Mining Corporation (GLDR)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

Website:

Blog:

CSE TV on YouTube:

CSE's "The Exchange for EntrepreneursTM" Podcast: category/cse-podcast/

Linkedin:

Twitter:

Instagram:

Facebook: