Sri Lankan Students From Burhani Serendib School To Shine On Global Stage With Robotics Innovations

(MENAFN- NewsIn) April 17 (DailyMirror) – Six students from the Burhani Serendib School in Colombo have qualified to take part in a prestigious global robotics competition, marking the first time Sri Lankan school children have qualified for this particular competition.

Known as the International Creativity and Innovation Award (ICIA), the competition celebrates the most inventive young minds globally and will see the Sri Lankan students showcase their talents later this month in Thailand.

The ICIA is not just a competition but a comprehensive learning platform that promotes creativity and innovation among youth. This initiative aligns with the World Creativity and Innovation Day, an event endorsed by the United Nations to foster inventive thinking worldwide.

Global event

This year marks the first time the Burhani Serendib School has participated in such a global event. The school recently introduced a robotics curriculum in partnership with MEU Labs for the academic year 2023/24, swiftly leading to the formation of a dedicated robotics squad. This quick progression to international competition underscores the talent and hard work of the students and the faculty.

The Principal of Burhani Serendib School Dr. Shabbir Hussain expressed immense pride in the students' achievements, noting that the experiences gained through ICIA activities such as the Virtual Innovation Field Trip and the International Invention Convention will provide invaluable knowledge. These platforms offer the students an opportunity to enhance their innovation skills on a global scale.

Equal Opportunity

“At Burhani Serendib School we strongly believe in equal opportunity. That is why these students are being trained in robotics free, where the school bears a cost of at least Rs. 50,000 per class. So all students, not only the students of the robotics squad receive the opportunity to learn and explore robotics at the school,” Dr. Hussain explained.

The students are set to compete with two groundbreaking innovations:

Blaze Alert: Developed by Hatim Abdulhussain, Mohammed Moiz, and Muffaddal Shiraz, this device aims to revolutionize wildfire management. Equipped with advanced sensors, it detects early signs of wildfires with exceptional accuracy and speed, providing real-time alerts to authorities to prevent potential large-scale disasters.

The Ocean Sweeper: Created by Husain Zohair, Huzaifa Dawood, and Hatim Zohair, this invention tackles the pressing issue of ocean pollution. The device skims garbage off the water's surface and collects it into a designated container for efficient recycling, significantly contributing to cleaner oceans and a healthier planet.

Supporting these young innovators is Krya, a center dedicated to fostering youth creativity and innovation through education, media, and professional collaborations. Krya's mission is to build a community that inspires and supports the next generation of problem-solvers, preparing them to bring their creative solutions to societal challenges.

As these young talents from Sri Lanka step onto the international stage, they carry not only their innovative projects but also the hopes of becoming the leading problem-solvers for some of the most pressing environmental issues of our time.

