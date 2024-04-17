EU Appoints Miroslav Lajcák As New Ambassador To Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, has appointed Miroslav Lajcák as the EU's future ambassador to Switzerland. As the host country, the Swiss authorities still need to formalise the appointment of the Slovakian.

Lajcák is set to start his four-year term in Bern in September 2024, said Borrell's spokesperson. He will be the fifth EU ambassador to Switzerland.

Lajcák currently serves as the EU's Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue and other regional issues in the Western Balkans, as announced by the European External Action Service on Tuesday. Prior to this role, he held the position of Minister for Foreign and European Affairs in Slovakia.

Petros Mavromichalis from Greece has served as ambassador to Bern since 2020. In addition to representing the EU to the Swiss authorities, he also holds the position of EU representative to the Principality of Liechtenstein.

