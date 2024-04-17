No Injuries Reported Among Jordanians In UAE Amid Adverse Weather - Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - There have been no reports of injuries among Jordanians residing in the UAE amid the current adverse weather conditions, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said on Wednesday.

Qudah stressed that the ministry is monitoring the situation of Jordanians across the UAE through the Jordanian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai in response to the unstable weather conditions currently affecting the country,

the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The spokesperson also urged Jordanians living in the UAE to reach out to the embassy, the consulate, or the Foreign Ministry in Amman should they require any form of assistance or support.