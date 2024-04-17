Alliance To End Plastic Waste Solution Model Playbooks Document Comprehensive And Integrated Solutions To Enable Plastic Circularity

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



The Alliance to End Plastic Waste is a global non-profit organisation with the mission to end plastic waste in the environment and to advance a circular economy for plastics.

The Alliance convenes more than 70 companies across the plastic value chain with local communities, civil society groups, intergovernmental organisations, and governments. The collective know-how, experience and resources of this global network enable the current portfolio of more than 50 projects.

Together, we work towards economically viable, environmentally beneficial, and socially responsible solutions. Find out more: endplasticwaste .



About Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders – empowering organisations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organisation, fuelled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.



