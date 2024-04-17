EQS-News: Amprion GmbH / Key word(s): Rating

Fitch Ratings affirms“BBB+” rating with stable outlook for Amprion

Dortmund, Wednesday, 17 April 2024



The international rating agency Fitch Ratings has awarded the transmission system operator Amprion GmbH ("Amprion") again a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating“BBB+” with a stable outlook as part of its annual review.



Peter Rüth, Chief Financial Officer of Amprion, comments: "Our central role in enabling the energy transition and the associated grid expansion requires highest efforts to achieve the climate targets in Germany. In this challenging environment we see this affirmation of our solid investment-grade rating 'BBB+' by Fitch also as an appreciation of our stable business model and our reliable, sound financial policy."



Amprion plans to invest around € 27.5 billion in the expansion and upgrade of the transmission grid between the years 2024 to 2028.



Fitch's press release on the current rating announcement is available under the following link .



The Amprion Investor Relations Newsletter can be subscribed to under the following link .





Amprion connects



Amprion GmbH is one of four transmission system operators in Germany. Our 11,000-kilometre extra-high voltage grid transports electricity in an area from the North Sea to the Alps. Around a third of Germany's economic output is generated in this region. Our power lines are lifelines of society: they secure jobs and quality of life for 29 million people. We keep the grid stable and safe – and are paving the way for a climate-neutral energy system by expanding our network. Around 2,700 employees in Dortmund and at more than 30 other sites help make sure the lights never go out. We also perform overarching operations for integrated grid systems in Germany and Europe.





