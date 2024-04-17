|
EQS-News: Coreo AG / Key word(s): DisposalCoreo AG has sold the Ruhstrathöhe property in Göttingen and the real estate portfolio in Bad Köstritz.
Coreo sells two properties
The sale of Ruhstrathöhe in Göttingen was carried out as part of a refinancing due to the investments required to complete the conversion of the property in Untere Maschstrasse in Göttingen. The proceeds from the transaction will be used to reduce the overall financing of the project company. The sale was made at market value.
The properties in Bad Köstritz were sold slightly below the market value shown in the balance sheet. The funds returned will be used to strengthen the liquidity of the Coreo Group and to explore interesting opportunities in the current market environment.
About Coreo AG
Coreo AG (WKN: A0B9VV), based in Frankfurt am Main, is an opportunistic real estate investor. Investments are primarily made in residential and commercial properties with significant appreciation potential or where there is an existing need for development, preferably in medium-sized centers. The aim is to build up an efficiently managed, high-yield real estate portfolio.
