Annual General Meeting 2024

Shareholders approve all motions proposed by the Board of Directors Shareholders approve dividends of CHF 12.00 per class A registered share and CHF 2.40 per class B registered share

Zurich, April 17, 2024 –

The shareholders of Bystronic AG approved by a large majority all motions proposed by the Board of Directors at its annual general meeting.



In a consultative vote, shareholders approved the non-financial report, in which Bystronic described in detail its efforts in the fields of environmental matters, in particular CO2 goals, social and employee matters, respect of human rights and fight against corruption.



In addition, the annual general meeting approved the distribution of a dividend of CHF 12.00 per class A registered share and CHF 2.40 per class B registered share.



The shareholders re-elected all current members of the Board of Directors for an additional term of one year and reconfirmed Heinz O. Baumgartner as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Additionally, Urs Riedener, Inge Delobelle and Robert F. Spoerry were confirmed as existing members of the Human Resources Committee.



All other motions relating to the approval of the business review, the annual and consolidated financial statements, the discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee, the consultative vote on the compensation report, the compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee, the election of the auditors and the independent proxy were approved.

About Bystronic

Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is a leading global technology company in the field of sheet metal processing. The focus is on the automation of the complete material and data flow of the cutting and bending process chain. The intelligent networking of laser cutting systems and press brakes based on innovative automation, software, and service solutions is key to achieving the comprehensive digitalization of the sheet metal processing industry. Bystronic's operational headquarters are located in Niederönz (Switzerland). Additional development and production sites are located in Sulgen (Switzerland), Gotha (Germany), Cazzago San Martino and San Giuliano Milanese (Italy), Tianjin, Shanghai, and Shenzhen (China), and Hoffman Estates (USA). We operate our own sales and service companies in more than 30 countries and are represented by agents in numerous other countries.



