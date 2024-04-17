(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Geberit AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Geberit shareholders approve all proposals

17.04.2024 / 19:30 CET/CEST



At the 25th ordinary General Meeting of Geberit AG in Rapperswil-Jona, all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors were approved.

Read more on: . Please visit our website for additional information.

Don't hesitate to contact us for any other inquiries.

End of Media Release

