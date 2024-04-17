QSE Pitches Flat Despite Five Sectors Generate Buying Interests

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) on Wednesday treaded a flat path despite five of the seven sectors extending gains.



The Gulf institutions continued to be net buyers but with lesser intensity as the 20-stock Qatar Index settled at 9,853.25 points, recovering from an intraday low of 9,820 points.The local retail investors were also seen net buyers but with lesser vigour in the main market, whose year-to-date losses stood at 9.02%.As much as 50% of the traded constituents extended gains in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR0.72bn or 0.13% to QR572.51bn on account of microcap segments.The real estate, transport, banking and insurance counters witnessed higher than average demand in the main market, which saw as many as 0.03mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan) valued at QR0.03mn trade across four deals.The foreign institutions' substantially lower net selling had its influence in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.The domestic institutions' weakened net profit booking had its say in the main bourse, which saw no trading of treasury bills.The Total Return Index was rather unchanged, while the All Share Index was up 0.1% and the All Islamic Index by 0.08% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.The realty sector index gained 1.34%, transport (0.44%), banks and financial services (0.33%), insurance (0.19%) and consumer goods and services (0.04%); while industrials and telecom declined 0.69% and 0.19% respectively.Major gainers in the main market included Al Khaleej Takaful, Widam Food, Estithmar Holding, Inma Holding, Qatar Oman Investment, QNB, Masraf Al Rayan, Medicare Group, Mannai Corporation, Baladna, Barwa and United Development Company.Nevertheless, Qatari Investors Group, Commercial Bank, Qamco, Meeza, Gulf Warehousing, Industries Qatar and Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding were among the losers in the main bourse. In the venture market, Al Mahhar Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.The foreign institutions' net selling declined significantly to QR4.89mn compared to QR27.38mn on April 16.The domestic institutions' net profit booking eased marginally to QR10.68mn against QR11.8mn the previous day.However, the Arab individuals turned net sellers to the tune of QR1.05mn compared with net buyers of QR0.27mn on Tuesday.The Gulf retail investors were net sellers to the extent of QR0.38mn against net buyers of QR0.07mn on April 16.The Gulf institutions' net buying declined markedly to QR12.67mn compared to QR21.23mn the previous day.The Qatari individual investors' net buying weakened noticeably to QR2.94mn against QR14.47mn on Tuesday.The foreign retail investors' net buying shrank perceptibly to QR1.38mn compared to QR2.52mn on April 16.The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the fourth straight session.Trade volumes in the main market tanked 12% to 132.92mn shares, value by 26% to QR365.13mn and deals by 5% to 14,628.