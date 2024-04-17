Complimentary Webinar: Organic And Food Fraud: Ensuring Strengthening Organic Enforcement (SOE) Compliance

(MENAFN- 3BL) Are you ready for the new Organic program requirements? Join SCS Global Services for this informative webinar on the latest updates to the NOP and learn how to develop an Organic Fraud Prevention Plan (OFPP). Denise Webster, SCS' VP of Food Safety, and Brandon Nauman, SCS' Technical Director of Organic Program will explore how to conduct a Vulnerability Assessment to understand the risk factors within your supply chain. Additionally, we will discuss the elements of developing controls and monitoring to mitigate or eliminate food fraud risks identified.

REGISTER FOR THE WEBINAR HERE

By registering, you will get access to the webinar recording.

For inquiries, please contact:

Shyama Devarajan

Senior Marketing Manager, SCS Global Services

...